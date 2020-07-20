Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac Implements Training Software for Valaris

July 20, 2020

Services firm Petrofac says it has implemented its SkillsVX learning and competency software for offshore drilling contractor Valaris, supporting its 7,000 employees globally to manage their learning and competency needs.

The implementation involved integrating data from Valaris’ two legacy organizations, Ensco and Rowan, which had deployed two different systems prior to their merger in 2019. Petrofac merged the companies’ training and competency matrices to provide a single platform to manage all of Valaris’ training and competency data consistently across all of its rigs.  

The integrated eLearning, competency and training management software solution SkillsVX is desiged to help map, manage and track workforce capabilities across multiple projects and locations.

Eliot Doyle, senior manager - training and competency, Valaris, says, “Bringing our training, competency and learning management systems together into one platform across our operations has significantly improved efficiencies as well as facilitated compliance.”

Technology Education/Training Drilling Industry News Software

