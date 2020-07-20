Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Breaks Offshore Jacket Removal Record

July 20, 2020

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors
Heerema Marine Contractors' giant heavy-lift vessel Sleipnir has broken a record for the largest single lift jacket removal. 

HMC said Monday that the record was broken in the Norwegian North Sea, where Sleipnir removed the 8100-tonne Jotun-B jacket for client Vår Energi. 

The platform was installed in 1998 by Heerema's Thialf, which returned to the Jotun Field last year to remove the topsides and conductors.

For the jacket removal, Sleipnir arrived at the Jotun Field located 200 km west of Stavanger on Friday, July 11, and completed the project by offloading the jacket onto the quayside at the AF Miljøbase decommissioning site in Vats, Norway on Thursday, July 16.

The Dutch offshore transportation, installation, and decommissioning specialist said that the Jotun B jacket would be recycled up to 99%.

The $1.5 billion semi-submersible crane vessel delivered last year was built by Singapore's Sembcorp Marine and is the world's first construction vessel powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

