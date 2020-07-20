Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Swire Blue Ocean to Install Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm Turbines

July 20, 2020

Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Offshore renewables services firm Swire Blue Ocean (SBO) will transport and install win turbines for the giant Seagreen wind farm offshore Scotland.

Under the contract signed with wind turbine maker MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, SBO will transport and install 114 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind wind turbines.

The project, owned by  SSE Renewables and Total, will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm upon completion, covering the energy needs of approximately one million homes. 

Seagreen is located 27 kilometers off the east coast of Scotland in the offshore wind market’s deepest waters utilizing fixed foundations. SBO expects to start the installation of 114 V164-10 MW turbines in the second half of 2021. 

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, Swire Blue Ocean two Windfarm Installation Vessels (WIVs), Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey. It did not say which of the two would be used for the Seagreen operations.

In 2019, SBO completed the installation of 84 wind turbines on the Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm, owned by SSE Renewables, CIP, and Red Rock Power. In 2018, SBO and MHI Vestas worked together to install two V164-8.8 and nine V164- 8.4 turbines on the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre near Aberdeen.


Related:

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy"

Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Scotland

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions to Merge with Kvaerner, Names New CEO
File photo Chinese seismic vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 (Credit: China Geologic Survey)

What's Behind Rising Tensions in the South China Sea?


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions to Merge with Kvaerner, Names New CEO
Mergers & Acquisitions
Woodside's Sangomar FPSO render - Credit: Woodside

Westwood Expects 40 FPSOs to be Ordered in 2020-2024...
Industry News

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Worley Wraps Design Assessment for Saitec's Floating Wind Turbine Tech

Worley Wraps Design Assessment for Saitec's Floating Wind Turbine Tech

Zenith Applies for New 25-year License for Offshore Congo Field

Zenith Applies for New 25-year License for Offshore Congo Field

Chevron to Buy Noble Energy for $5 Billion

Chevron to Buy Noble Energy for $5 Billion

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Breaks Offshore Jacket Removal Record

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Breaks Offshore Jacket Removal Record

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine