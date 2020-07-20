Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fugro Starts Geotechnical Works at Vattenfall's UK Offshore Wind Farm Sites

July 20, 2020

Fugro Scout - Image Credit: Fugro
Dutch offshore services provider Fugro has started a marine site characterization campaign for Swedish wind developer Vattenfall at two major offshore wind development sites located over 40 km off the coast of Norfolk, UK.

"The resulting Geo-data from Fugro’s geotechnical investigations will feed into the ground model for the Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas wind farms, which will have a total installed capacity of 3.6 GW, enough to power more than 3.9 million homes," Fugro said Monday.

The survey is expected to take four months to complete. Fugro is using its dynamically positioned (DP2) geotechnical drillship Fugro Scout.

Fugro is performing surveys and sampling using its proprietary SEACALF Mk V DeepDrive cone penetration testing system at both sites, and will carry out testing both in situ and at the company’s world-class soils laboratories in Wallingford, UK, and Nootdorp in the Netherlands.

According to Fugro, the site characterization work is split across two projects: the first will help Vattenfall optimize the wind turbine foundation engineering design; the second will assist Vattenfall in selecting the most efficient cable route from the onshore substation to the turbines.

