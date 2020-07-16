InterDam and Van Dam Merge

InterDam and Van Dam, the two Dutch firms specializing in manufacturing fire and explosion resistant products, have agreed to merge and continue under one name - InterDam.

The deal was agreed on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The integration of both companies will be completed by the end of 2020 under the management of CEO Fraser Weir.

"By combining the two companies, the new InterDam can offer more products and services, work more efficiently, keep the costs low and be an even more reliable supplier of fire and blast-resistant doors, walls, windows, and cladding. To protect lives and essential assets at offshore wind substations, LNG and petrochemical installations, offshore oil and gas platforms, naval vessels and defense installations and at tunnels," InterDam said in a statement.

Weir explains: “The combination of these two great companies will allow us to innovate faster and contribute to higher safety standards for fire and blast protection. InterDam and Van Dam have some overlapping products but also products that are complementary. The combination can, therefore, offer a wider scope of solutions to our clients. The new InterDam will have the widest range of certified products and offer the best fit-for-purpose solutions in the industry.”

