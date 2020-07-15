Keppel to Deliver Components for Two MODEC FPSOs

Singapore's Keppel O&M has received orders from Japan's FPSO leasing company MODEC to deliver components for two FPSO units. The orders are worth S$73 million (USD52,5 million) in total.

In Singapore, Keppel Shipyard will fabricate, complete, and integrate the topside modules and mooring support structure for a Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO).

Components for the modules and mooring support structure are scheduled to arrive in 3Q 2020 for completion as well as integration and installation with the FPSO hull, which is expected in the yard in 4Q 2020.

Slated for delivery in 2Q 2021, the FPSO will be equipped to process 90,000 barrels of oil and 75 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and with a storage capacity of 700,000 barrels of oil.

In Brazil, Keppel O&M’s BrasFELS shipyard has been awarded a topside module fabrication contract for an FPSO for the Buzios field in the Santos Basin, off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will be the 5th FPSO deployed at Petrobras' Búzios field, however, it is the first chartered production unit for the region

Work on the FPSO, to be named FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32, is expected to start in 3Q 2020 at the BrasFELS shipyard in Angra dos Reis, with delivery scheduled for 4Q 2021.

This marks the seventh FPSO related project undertaken by BrasFELS for MODEC. When completed, the vessel will be capable of processing 150,000 barrels of oil and 212 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, with a minimum storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels of oil.



