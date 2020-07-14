Teknotherm Marine to Deliver HVAC for Østensjø's Newbuilds

Norwegian company Teknotherm Marine will provide the Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC) and Refrigeration systems for four offshore wind vessels currently being built in Spain.

The vessels, to be built by Spanish shipyards Gondán Shipbuilders and Balenciaga Shipyard, have been ordered by owner Edda Wind/Østensjø Rederi.

Gondán Shipbuildershas started construction of two 88m CSOVs (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) for up to 120 persons.

The first CSOV is expected for delivery in the first quarter of 2022 and will be chartered by Ocean Breeze for a period of 11 years.

Balenciaga Shipyard will build two 82m SOV (Service Operation Vessels) for up to 60 persons. The first vessel will be chartered by MHI Vestas for 15 years, starting in the second quarter of 2022.

"Teknotherm Marine is excited to be part of future-proofing these vessels with energy-efficient HVAC solutions, and it has been an encouraging process to work closely with all the stakeholders," Teknotherm Marine said.