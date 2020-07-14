Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Teknotherm Marine to Deliver HVAC for Østensjø's Newbuilds

July 14, 2020

Image Credit: Salt Ship Design
Image Credit: Salt Ship Design

Norwegian company Teknotherm Marine will provide the Heating, Ventilation & Air-Conditioning (HVAC) and Refrigeration systems for four offshore wind vessels currently being built in Spain.

The vessels, to be built by Spanish shipyards Gondán Shipbuilders and Balenciaga Shipyard, have been ordered by owner Edda Wind/Østensjø Rederi.  

Gondán Shipbuildershas started construction of two 88m CSOVs (Commissioning Service Operation Vessels) for up to 120 persons. 

The first CSOV is expected for delivery in the first quarter of 2022 and will be chartered by Ocean Breeze for a period of 11 years. 

Balenciaga Shipyard will build two 82m SOV (Service Operation Vessels) for up to 60 persons. The first vessel will be chartered by MHI Vestas for 15 years, starting in the second quarter of 2022.

"Teknotherm Marine is excited to be part of future-proofing these vessels with energy-efficient HVAC solutions, and it has been an encouraging process to work closely with all the stakeholders," Teknotherm Marine said.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...
Ramform Vanguard tows a 250m wide source on GeoStreamer X Viking Graben 2020 survey which PGS says is a new record - Credit: PGS

PGS Completes Viking Graben Survey with 'Widest' Source...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...
Energy
OPEC Logo - Image Credit: Maxim Grebeshkov

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Offshore Wind Spending Hits Record High, Despite Covid-19

Offshore Wind Spending Hits Record High, Despite Covid-19

Teknotherm Marine to Deliver HVAC for Østensjø's Newbuilds

Teknotherm Marine to Deliver HVAC for Østensjø's Newbuilds

Poland to Merge Four Energy Groups with Aim to Make International Player

Poland to Merge Four Energy Groups with Aim to Make International Player

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine