Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norwegian Ship Recycling Firm Takes over Kleven

July 14, 2020

Kleven yard - Credit: Per Eide
Kleven yard - Credit: Per Eide

Norway's ship recycling firm Green Yard is taking over the cash strapped Kleven Verft shipyard after the latter recently filed for bankruptcy.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, and titled "Kleven is saved!," Kleven said that Green Yard had reached an agreement with the bankruptcy estate and the banks involved, to take over the Kleven Verft.

"The core competence is preserved and Green Yard Kleven will also in the future be one of Norway's most renowned shipyards," Kleven said.

Kleven was in January this year taken over by Croatia's DIV Group from Hurtigruten and the future seemed brighter, with a PSV completion contract secured in March, and a luxury superyacht deal signed in May.

However, it was in June reported that three Norwegian banks had terminated loan deals with Kleven, with the company subsequently filing for bankruptcy.

Kleven on Tuesday said that Green Yard Group has plans to continue the shipyard business, but it also plans to expand the business to new business areas that can provide a stable supply of work in addition to shipbuilding and maintenance.

Kleven said that the Green Yard Kleven wanted Kjetil Bollestad as CEO and that a general meeting with the employees would be convened on Tuesday 14.7.2020.

Shipbuilding Vessels Industry News Activity Norway Europe

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Woodside

Woodside Expects $4.37B Loss after Asset Write-down
Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - Offshore platform in Brazil - Image by Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Brazil's Offshore Oil Workers Chilled by Coronavirus...
Energy
OPEC Logo - Image Credit: Maxim Grebeshkov

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Offshore Wind Spending Hits Record High, Despite Covid-19

Offshore Wind Spending Hits Record High, Despite Covid-19

Teknotherm Marine to Deliver HVAC for Østensjø's Newbuilds

Teknotherm Marine to Deliver HVAC for Østensjø's Newbuilds

Poland to Merge Four Energy Groups with Aim to Make International Player

Poland to Merge Four Energy Groups with Aim to Make International Player

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021

OPEC Expects Record Rise in Oil Demand in 2021

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine