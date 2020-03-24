Kleven Signs PSV Delivery Contract

Norway’s Kleven Verft has signed the final contract to complete, equip, and deliver a platform supply vessel, in cooperation with Havyard, to Canada’s Atlantic Towing.

To remind, Norway’s Havyard in February decided to outsource the construction of the Atlantic Harrier platform supply vessel to Kleven, as delays with other projects have put a strain on Havyard’s Leirvik facility.

The agreement with Kleven was split into two parts, the planning and the pre-project work, and the final contract signing. The contract has now been signed.

The hull and equipment contracts have now been transferred from Havyard to Kleven, and Kleven has entered into a new shipbuilding contract directly with the shipowner.

Havyard Design & Solutions AS will supply the design, and where Norwegian Electric Systems AS will deliver energy systems, including battery solutions and control systems.

This is Kleven’s first offshore vessel contract since it had secured work on the Maersk Supply Service AHTS vessel series in 2014.

The platform supply vessel was first ordered by Fafnir Offshore in 2014, but Havyard in 2017 canceled the order as Fafnir was unable to secure a long-term charter or financing agreement.

Havyard then last year won a contract to deliver the PSV to Canadian-based Atlantic Towing, with delivery scheduled for April 2020.

Kleven has now taken over, and the vessel is expected to be delivered during autumn 2020.

The Atlantic Harrier will be an energy-efficient PSV with large cargo capacity, 1000 square meters of working deck and accommodation for 54 persons. The 89.7-meter offshore vessel will get ice-class ICE-1B for operation in cold water, and a 650-kW battery pack will ensure low diesel consumption.

Kleven's managing director, Kjetil Bollestad said: “This is our first contract after we got a new shipyard owner, and we at Kleven are delighted to show that we are still among the world's best shipyards even when it comes to building offshore vessels.”

As previously reported, Croatia’s DIV in January agreed to take over the Norwegian shipbuilder.



