SLPE to Design Hollandse Kust Noord OWF Substation Jacket

July 10, 2020

Sea and Land Project Engineering (SLPE) has won a contract to provide the detailed design of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore transformer station jacket and foundations. 

The Hollandse Kust Noord is an offshore wind farm planned to be located in the Dutch North Sea, and will have a total installed capacity of at least 693 MW to a maximum of 760 MW.

The offshore transformer station consists of a 45-meter-high jacket of 1,930 Tonnes and 870 Tonnes piles to be placed in 24-meter water depth supporting a topside structure consisting of 4 decks weighing approximately 4,100 Tonnes.

London-based engineering firm SLPE said earlier this week that engineering activities have started and construction work for the topside and jacket will start in October 2020. The load-out of the jacket is planned for Q3 2021. The topside is scheduled to leave the yard in Hoboken in the spring of 2022.

A consortium of the Belgian companies ENGIE Fabricom and Iemants will supply the offshore substation platform for the wind farm.

The Dutch Government in May said it had received several applications for the subsidy-free tender Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm development.

It, on May 1, said it would assess the applications and adding it expected to "announce the winner of the permit within 13 weeks."

According to the Netherlands Wind Energy Association (NWEA), there are currently wind farms in the Dutch North Sea with a total capacity of approximately 1 Gigawatt (GW). 

In 2023 there will be at least 4.5 GW power, which accounts for 16% of electricity consumption. In 2030 there will be approximately 11 GW of offshore wind farms; accounting for 40% of our expected electricity consumption in 2030.

