Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Lands W. Australia Order

July 9, 2020

Credit:Oceaneering
Credit:Oceaneering

Oceaneering has won a contract to provide a number of monobore diverless connectors for an offshore Western Australia project.

Oceaneering said Wednesday it would supply 3-inch M5 connectors, which will be used for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) and Chemical Inhibitor (CI) service on the field subsea distribution system.

Nikunj Patel, Director of Engineering and Technology for Oceaneering, said: “We are thrilled to provide our high pressure, high flow ROV-flyable M5 connectors for this project located in Australian waters. The M5 is a versatile, compact, and cost-effective solution ideal for high flow MEG, CI, and other chemical delivery applications. With this win, we continue building our track record with the M5 connectors being used in projects worldwide.” 

Oceaneering did not say who the client was.

Technology Offshore Energy Subsea Activity Australia/NZ

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig. (Photo: Marit Hommedal / Equinor ASA)

Odfjell Drilling, Equinor Sign Offshore Drilling Rig LoI
Kinsale Bravo - Image Credit: PSE Kinsale Energy

Ireland: Kinsale Gas Fields Cease Production after 42...


Trending Offshore News

An FPSO offshore Brazil - Credit: Ranimiro - AdobeStock

Petrobras to Launch Tender for Brazil's Biggest Ever FPSO
Energy
Kinsale Bravo - Image Credit: PSE Kinsale Energy

Ireland: Kinsale Gas Fields Cease Production after 42...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Halliburton, TechnipFMC Launch Acoustic Sensing Solution for Subsea Wells

Halliburton, TechnipFMC Launch Acoustic Sensing Solution for Subsea Wells

Oil Industry Veterans to Launch Hydrogen Investment Fund

Oil Industry Veterans to Launch Hydrogen Investment Fund

OCIMF Publishes New Guidance on DP System Failures

OCIMF Publishes New Guidance on DP System Failures

LR to Create Digital Twin for Bluewater's Glas Dowr FPSO

LR to Create Digital Twin for Bluewater's Glas Dowr FPSO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine