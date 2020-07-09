Oceaneering Lands W. Australia Order

Oceaneering has won a contract to provide a number of monobore diverless connectors for an offshore Western Australia project.

Oceaneering said Wednesday it would supply 3-inch M5 connectors, which will be used for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) and Chemical Inhibitor (CI) service on the field subsea distribution system.

Nikunj Patel, Director of Engineering and Technology for Oceaneering, said: “We are thrilled to provide our high pressure, high flow ROV-flyable M5 connectors for this project located in Australian waters. The M5 is a versatile, compact, and cost-effective solution ideal for high flow MEG, CI, and other chemical delivery applications. With this win, we continue building our track record with the M5 connectors being used in projects worldwide.”

Oceaneering did not say who the client was.