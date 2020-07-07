Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ABS Certifies Jack-Up Rig Steel after Remote Survey

July 7, 2020

Illustration by TawanSaklay/AdobeStock
Illustration by TawanSaklay/AdobeStock

Classification and consultancy company ABS has provided a remote survey for steel certification at a steel mill, enabling Lamprell to continue work on jack-up drilling rigs, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Lamprell ordered 8855 MT of steel for two drilling rigs from Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel Mill in Gujarat but travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 mitigation measures made it impossible for ABS to certify the steel at the mill in person, potentially delaying the project.

ABS then proposed a remote survey option, with ABS surveyors in Mumbai certifying the steel with data provided by the mill, and production of the jack-ups continuing on schedule.

“I am proud of how we have innovated to respond to a real-world challenge and support our customers in the delivery of this key material despite the unprecedented challenges created by the virus. This is typical of ABS’s agile and responsive approach,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President Global Offshore. “ABS is leading the way in remote survey and this case highlights the breadth and flexibility of our remote capability, which delivers genuine operational advantages for our clients.”

Lamprell’s Chief Operating Officer, Hani El Kurd said: “ABS’s remote inspection solution has been an excellent mitigation solution to maintain the quality assurance and schedule demands of our projects. It also ties up well with our digitalization strategy which starts with our own processes and those of our service providers and suppliers.”

Wim Van Gerven, Director and Vice President – Operations, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd, said: “ AM/NS is proud to have partnered with ABS to conduct remote survey and certification of steel during lockdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. This demonstrates our ability to use technology for business continuity. The development of an online certification process has facilitated AM/NS to supply steel to customers even in the most difficult times.”

ABS did not provide further info on the rigs being built by Lamprell.

Worth noting, ARO Drilling, a joint venture (JV) of Saudi Aramco and Valaris Companies, in January awarded contracts to International Maritime Industries (IMI) and signed a subsequent sub-contract agreement with Lamprell Energy Ltd (LEL) for the construction of two Letourneau Super 116E Class offshore jack-up drilling units.

It was then said that the delivery of the first rig would likely be in Q1 2022, while the second rig expected in Q2 2022.

Middle East Drilling Engineering Industry News Activity Asia Rigs India UAE

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Thailand's Gulf Energy Buys 50% Stake in German Offshore...
Image Credit: Simply Blue Energy

Simply Blue Energy Set to Develop 1GW Floating Wind Farm...


Trending Offshore News

Neil Platt - Image Credit: Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy's COO Passes Away
People
Illustration only: Image by nikkytok

LLOG Charters Transocean Rig for Shenandoah Drilling
Drilling

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

CWind Working with Reygar to Improve Crew Safety

CWind Working with Reygar to Improve Crew Safety

ABS Certifies Jack-Up Rig Steel after Remote Survey

ABS Certifies Jack-Up Rig Steel after Remote Survey

Petrobras Starts Decommissioning Offshore Platform in Campos Basin

Petrobras Starts Decommissioning Offshore Platform in Campos Basin

Icon Offshore in Talks to Buy Jack-Up Rig from Perisai

Icon Offshore in Talks to Buy Jack-Up Rig from Perisai

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine