TSG Marine Bringing Rapid Sanitization System Offshore

UK-based offshore engineering company TSG Marine is working to bring Zoono, a revolutionary molecular layer that kills microbes for up to 30 days on sprayed surfaces, to offshore oil and gas platforms, in an effort to reduce COVID-19 infection risk.

According to TSG Marine and the developer Zoono, this molecule uses a physical process rather than a chemical reaction which not only kills pathogens on contact but keeps killing them for up to 30 days.

"Utilising the same innovative, smart science used to protect premiership football players and staff in stadiums, TSG Marine has secured a deal to make the technology available to oil & gas, marine and renewable assets operating in the North Sea and beyond," TSG marine said.

Energy companies have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic and ensuring offshore teams and their families are protected against the transmission of the Covid-19 virus is critical, the company said.

"Going beyond disinfecting an environment, TSG Marine is deploying a rapid sanitization system which not only renders a workplace virus-free but the unique molecular layer, when applied to surfaces, kills all viral, bacterial, mould and organisms for up to 30 days," TSG said.

"When applied to a surface, ZOONO® leaves behind a mono-molecular layer that bonds to the surface. These molecules form a barrier of positively charged microscopic spines that attract and pierce pathogens causing them to break up with lethal effect. This layer of molecular antimicrobial spines is laboratory tested to carry on working for up to 30 days on surfaces and isn’t disrupted by regular cleaning practices," TSG explained.

TSG Marine managing director, Erika Leadbeater said: “We’re working with companies in the offshore energy sector as they plan their route out of the COVID-19 crisis. It’s important we establish new ways of working that protect their teams and we believe this technology is the solution.

“We work with our customers to design the most appropriate program for their facilities to reduce risk; identifying high transmission areas, utilizing fogging for maximum coverage, and spray application for exterior locations. With training and supplies of top-up fluids for high contact areas, we will work with the infield personnel to educate and inform, keeping their environment safe. On completion, our technicians will issue a certificate of sanitation which customers can use to help reassure workers of their safety.

Temperature monitoring

“We are also bringing temperature monitoring equipment, as we’ve seen deployed in airports, to help the industry test workers joining facilities for signs of infection. This not only reduces the spread of the virus but ensures those workers showing signs of infection are not putting their own health at risk by traveling offshore.”

"This non-contact, fast screening process, utilizes artificial intelligence to detect elevated temperatures in up to 30 people a second with an accuracy range of +/-0.5oC. Together with TSG Marine’s expertise in marine and offshore environments, this technology can be applied to make the offshore industry safer amidst a public health crisis that is challenging all companies to change the way they do things" TGS said.