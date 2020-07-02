MAN Compressors for Yinson's Brazil-bound FPSO

MAN Energy Solutions will deliver six compressor trains for Yinson's FPSO being built for deployment in Brazil.

For the FPSO named Anna Nery, MAN Energy Solutions will deliver four RB-type centrifugal-compressor trains for gas production and export, as well as two screw-compressor trains, which will be put into operation as vapor-recovery units.

The FPSO will be located at Petrobras' Marlim and Voador field of the Campos basin, about 150 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“We are honored by the opportunity to work for the first time with Yinson on this important offshore-gas-production project in Brazil,” stated Basil Zweifel, VP Sales & Execution, Oil & Gas Upstream and Midstream at MAN Energy Solutions.

"Our company has gained extensive experience in providing reliable and efficient technology solutions for FPSO applications. In recent years, MAN Energy Solutions has equipped FPSO ships in China, West Africa, Mexico and Vietnam with its compression systems – and many more are currently in operation around the globe. This order will further strengthen our reach in South America.”

“Deep-water environmental conditions demand high reliability, flexibility and efficiency,” said Christopher Bowles, Head of Sales, Oil & Gas Upstream at MAN Energy Solutions. “Our technology and know-how enable us to meet the increasing demands of the oil and gas market without compromising on safety and availability.”

















Caption: Vapor-recovery unit - Credit: MAN Energy Solutions





MAN Energy Solutions’ scope of supply covers four RB-type compressor trains (2 × RB 56-4+4 and 2 × RB 28-7) with hydraulic, variable-speed gearboxes driven by an electric motor, which will be designed, manufactured and tested at MAN’s facility in Zurich, Switzerland. The machines will be used for gas export as well as gas lift to maximize the quantity and efficiency of gas production. The Anna Nery will eventually have a production capacity of up to 70,000 barrels of oil and 6,600 Nm3 of natural gas per day.

The double-screw compressor trains – type CP200/CP128/B85 – driven by fixed-speed electric motors, will be used as vapor-recovery units.

Instead of flaring any flash gas into the atmosphere, the screw compressors will instead pressurize it and feed it back into the process leading to increased gas-production efficiency as well as significantly reduced CO 2 -emissions. Design, manufacturing and testing of the screw compressors will take place in Oberhausen, Germany. Installation and commissioning of all compressor trains are scheduled for Q2 2021, MAN Energy Solutions said.

The FPSO is currently being built - converted from the Falcon VLCC - in China. According to WorldEnergyReports.com, the FPSO conversion works are being carried out at the Cosco Nantong shipyard, while the topside integration work will be conducted by Keppel.

It is on track to be deployed offshore Brazil by Q1 2023 where it will stay for 25 years on a $5.4 billion contract. This will be Malaysia-based Yinson’s first vessel to operate in Brazil waters. It will have a storage capacity of 1.6 million barrels. It is owned by Yinson (75%) and Sumitomo (25%)