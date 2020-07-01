High Speed Transfers Orders Hybrid Crew Transfer Vessel

High Speed Transfers, a UK-based offshore Crew Transfer Vessels (CTV) provider, is expanding its fleet with a new hybrid CTV.

The company has awarded a contract to Diverse Marine & Chartwell Marine Ltd to deliver the new hybrid Chartwell 24, “HST Ella”. The Crew Transfer vessel will be built locally on the Isle of Wight by the team at Diverse Marine.

Chartwell Marine, the company providing the design, said the vessel would provide dedicated support for the offshore wind sector, adding the reduction of vessel emissions and fuel consumption is a key target for the offshore wind industry to ensure compliance with air quality legislation and reduce the overall carbon footprint of building and operating offshore wind farms.

The catamaran’s hybrid propulsion system incorporates an electric motor alongside a diesel engine, which drive a high-performance changeable pitch propeller (CPP) system.

"At low speeds, this allows for silent, zero-emissions operation, enabling the vessel to comply with port air quality requirements. At transit speeds, it is able to perform capably and efficiently while ensuring the comfort of technicians. Its advanced hull form, high bollard push, and superior bow height ensures confident transfers at high wave heights," Chartwell Marine said.

Andy Page, Managing Director, Chartwell Marine, said: “We are excited to be working with HST and Diverse Marine to bring this innovative hybrid CTV to market, maintaining the collaborative approach that has fed into the evolution of the Chartwell 24 design to date. As the drive towards greener operations gains momentum, it is important that we tackle the emissions challenge head on, without losing sight of the key attributes that define effective offshore wind vessel support.”

Tom Nevin, Chief Executive Officer, HST, said: “As our partnerships grow throughout new markets, we need to continue investing in our fleet in order to address unique demands, opportunities and emerging requirements. With the addition of this highly capable hybrid vessel, we’re confident that we can continue supporting technical innovation in important areas like emissions reduction, while adding significant value for our customers.”

Ben Colman, Director, Diverse Marine, added: “The maritime supply chain in the UK continues to demonstrate its leading role bringing through the innovations that will define the way vessels are built and operated worldwide. It’s important that the economic opportunities inherent in commercializing and exporting these next-generation technologies are recognized as the UK and Europe look towards a ‘green recovery.’

