Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shearwater GeoServices to Shoot Seismic for CGG in Brazil

July 1, 2020

Image Credit: Shearwater GeoServices
Image Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

Norwegian seismic survey company Shearwater GeoServices has received an award by the French seismic data company CGG for the Brazil Nebula survey extension.

"We are pleased to see this award by CGG and look forward to continuing the work by Shearwater crews in Brazil,” said Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices.

The project, which will start in July and will be conducted by the Oceanic Sirius, will take approximately 6 months to complete.

To remind, Shearwater has earlier this year completed the strategic vessel transaction with CGG following an agreement signed in June 2019.

The transaction included the takeover of five high-end seismic vessels, and the five-year capacity agreement for marine seismic acquisition services between Shearwater and CGG became effective. 

The transaction included the five streamer vessels, and two legacy vessels, previously owned by CGG and Eidesvik, five complete streamer sets previously owned by CGG and a long-term capacity agreement granting Shearwater a guaranteed cash flow and activity level for a period of five years.

The capacity agreement includes a minimum commitment of two vessel-years annually over the agreed five-year period which yields an attractive cash flow and activity level for Shearwater and ensures CGG access to strategic capacity for its future multiclient projects through Shearwater’s global fleet of high-end 3D vessels. 

With the completion of the vessel transaction, CGG exited the marine data acquisition business.


Energy Vessels Geoscience Industry News Activity South America Seismic Brazil

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

Illustration by freshidea / AdobeStock

DNV GL: Oil Demand, CO2 Emissions Probably Peaked in 2019
Image Credit: MHI Vestas

MHI Vestas to Source More Offshore Wind Turbine Parts in...


Trending Offshore News

AOD II - Image Credit: Seadrill

Saudi Aramco Suspends Seadrill's AOD II Jack-Up Rig
Middle East
Shell Logo / Image by Alexandr Blinov - AdobeStock

Shell to Write Down $22B in Wake of Coronavirus
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

RWE, E.ON Complete Asset Swap

RWE, E.ON Complete Asset Swap

Østensjø Newbuilds to be Equipped with Electric Voith Schneider Propellers

Østensjø Newbuilds to be Equipped with Electric Voith Schneider Propellers

McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy

McDermott Emerges From Bankruptcy

Equinor Extending Asgard C FSO Life until Sep 2028

Equinor Extending Asgard C FSO Life until Sep 2028

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine