Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering Nets 3-year Inspection Services Contract with Chevron in Angola

June 30, 2020

(File Photo: Oceaneering)
(File Photo: Oceaneering)

Offshore and subsea services provider Oceaneering has secured a contract with Chevron's Angola subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CABGOC)

Under the three-year contract, Oceaneering's Asset Integrity division will provide inspection services onshore Cabinda, Angola, and offshore Angola on Blocks 0 and 14. The contract is scheduled to begin in Q2 2020.

Oceaneering said that the contract award followed a recent contract win for inspection services for a major Middle East operator based in Dubai.

Kishore Sundararajan, Senior Vice President, Asset Integrity Group, stated: “We are pleased to have secured this contract with CABGOC, one of our largest customers. This project award reinforces Oceaneering's position as a leading provider of inspection services around the globe.”

El Houssain El Moutia, Angola Country Manager, stated: "This contract will strengthen Oceaneering's long-term presence in Angola and follows several recent awards for our Angolan team.”

Oceaneering did not share the financial details of the contract with Chevron.

Energy Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Africa Inspection & Repair & Maintenance Angola

Press releases

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Using Turner Designs C-FLUOR for Algal Culture Growth Monitoring

Related Offshore News

AOD II - Image Credit: Seadrill

Saudi Aramco Suspends Seadrill's AOD II Jack-Up Rig
Illustration only; Image Credit: xmentoys / Adobe Stock

CNOOC Makes 'Significant' Discovery Offshore China


Trending Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Energy
Eagle Explorer - Credit: SeaBird Exploration

SeaBird Wins Short Term Work for 'Eagle Explorer'. Sells...
Vessels

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Brazil's Oil Industry Sees COVID-19 Impact Until the End of 2021

Brazil's Oil Industry Sees COVID-19 Impact Until the End of 2021

Guyana Asks World Court to Confirm Border with Venezuela

Guyana Asks World Court to Confirm Border with Venezuela

Subsea 7's Pipelines and Umbilicals for Aker BP's Hod

Subsea 7's Pipelines and Umbilicals for Aker BP's Hod

Allseas Taps Kvaerner for Valhall Platforms Recycling

Allseas Taps Kvaerner for Valhall Platforms Recycling

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine