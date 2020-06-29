Aker BP Awards Aker Solutions $175,5M Offshore Maintenance Work

Norwegian oil company Aker BP has awarded an offshore maintenance and modification contract worth around $175,5 million to its compatriot offshore services provider Aker Solutions.

The contract is for two years and is for maintenance and modification services at Aker BP's Ula, Valhall, and Tambar fields in the North Sea, and the Skarv in the Norwegian Sea.

Work under the contract will start from December 1, 2020, and follows the existing contract with Aker BP where Aker Solutions and Aker BP work under a joint modification alliance model.

"We are delighted to continue to provide maintenance and modifications work for Aker BP," said Linda L. Aase, executive vice president, brownfield projects at Aker Solutions. "Work under the new alliance has proved to be efficient and the alliance has continued to improve deliveries and develop new ways of working."

"The total value of the contract is estimated at about NOK 1.7 billion [$175,5 million]. The contract will be booked as order intake in the second quarter of 2020," Aker Solutions said.