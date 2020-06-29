Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Makes 'Significant' Discovery Offshore China

June 29, 2020

Illustration only; Image Credit: xmentoys / Adobe Stock
Illustration only; Image Credit: xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Chinese oil and gas company CNOOC has said it has made a significant discovery of Huizhou 26-6 in the Eastern South China Sea.

CNOOC on Monday said the discovery was expected to become the first mid-to-large sized condensate oil and gas field in the shallow water area of Pearl River Mouth Basin.

The Huizhou 26-6 structure is located in Huizhou Sag in Zhu1 Depression of Pearl River Mouth Basin in the Eastern South China Sea with an average water depth of about 113 meters. 

The discovery well HZ26-6-1 was drilled and completed at a depth of 4,276 meters and encountered oil and gas pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 422.2 meters. The well was tested to produce around 2,020 barrels of oil and 15.36 million cubic feet of gas respectively per day.

"The successful exploration of Huizhou 26-6 oil and gas structure is the first time that the company has achieved commercial and highly productive oil and gas flow in buried hill exploration in Eastern South China Sea, marking a significant exploration breakthrough in Paleogene and buried hill complex oil and gas reservoir in Pearl River Mouth Basin, and further proving the huge exploration potential in this new field," CNOOC said.


Energy Drilling Activity Asia China Shallow Water Discoveries

Press releases

“You Don't Build Yachts and Ships with ERP Systems”

“You Don't Build Yachts and Ships with ERP Systems”

FrontM partners with Inmarsat and VIKAND to launch COVID -19 Telemed Service for maritime workforce

FrontM partners with Inmarsat and VIKAND to launch COVID -19 Telemed Service for maritime workforce

Related Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Illustration by Maksym Yemelyanov - AdobeStock

Energean, Edison Cut Norway from E&P Sales Deal


Trending Offshore News

Devils Tower platform - Credit: Williams

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development
Energy
Eagle Explorer - Credit: SeaBird Exploration

SeaBird Wins Short Term Work for 'Eagle Explorer'. Sells...
Vessels

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

VIDEO: Dominion Installs 12MW Test Wind Farm ahead of 2.6GW Behemoth

VIDEO: Dominion Installs 12MW Test Wind Farm ahead of 2.6GW Behemoth

Delek Drilling Looks to Refinance $2 Billion in Debt

Delek Drilling Looks to Refinance $2 Billion in Debt

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development

Gulf of Mexico: LLOG Sanctions Taggart Development

Shell, Peterson Extend Lowestoft Base Contract

Shell, Peterson Extend Lowestoft Base Contract

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine