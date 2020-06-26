Seafox, LOC Sign Rig Move Services Deal

Marine and engineering consulting firm LOC Group has won a contract with Seafox, a provider of offshore jack-up support units for oil & gas and offshore wind operations.

Seafox has hired LOC for the provision of Rig Move Master Services and Geotechnical Services for rig moves.

"Work under the award has already begun, with services provided to support the moving of the Seafox Burj and the Seafox Frontier. Both are three-legged, self-elevating jack-up units for accommodation and offshore support services. Work on mobilizing further units is ongoing," LOC said in a statement on Thursday.

The award will be serviced out of LOC's Doha office and the Master Agreement will run for the next 24 months.

"This agreement follows a number of similar awards won by the Company to provide Jack-up services to operators based in Qatar," LOC said.

Commenting, Cris Partridge, Regional Director, LOC Middle East and India, said: "Winning this award reflects our ability to provide a high-quality service at competitive rates in the local market. It comes on the back of having won similar work for multiple operators based in Qatar. We are delighted to be working with Seafox, who are a well renowned global provider of units for both the oil & gas and renewables industries.”

LOC did not provide the financial details on the agreement.