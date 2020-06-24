Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Amprion Sets Out North Sea Offshore Wind Grid Vision

June 24, 2020

Illustration; Image by Tim HvW - AdobeStock
Illustration; Image by Tim HvW - AdobeStock

German power grid company Amprion on Wednesday unveiled long-term plans for joint European offshore wind links in the North Sea and announced a trebling of spending in the next 10 years.

Amprion, with 11,000 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines in western Germany, is the second biggest of four regulated operators of grids criss-crossing the country and offshore, which fund themselves via consumer fees.

"If we want to have a climate-neutral energy system by 2050, we have to start developing it today," Chief Executive Hans-Juergen Brick said in a webcast with reporters.

Germany's government three weeks ago set a goal to expand offshore wind capacity by 2040 to 40 gigawatts (GW).

Offshore wind provides more electricity than land turbines, and as Germany reduces coal and nuclear power use, its grids need to accommodate more renewable energy to meet climate targets and maintain supplies.

Neighboring countries are also increasing their offshore capacity.

Amprion's coordination scheme, called Eurobar, would help Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Norway and the Netherlands, as well as Germany, to harness offshore wind potential of 200 gigawatts (GW) by 2050, Brick said.

Equivalent to 200 nuclear plants, the target is part of the European Union's Green Deal policy to decarbonize the economy.

In the first quarter, Germany produced 43 billion kilowatt hours from onshore wind and 9 billion from offshore, together accounting for 33% of electricity production, data from industry association BDEW shows.

To manage the increasing share of offshore wind, Brick said technical standardization needs to start now because cables and onshore links can each require 10 years to construct.

He also gave details of planned funding for Amprion, whose owners include RWE and Munich Re.

It would need to reach 15.2 billion euros ($17.16 billion) by 2028, compared with 5.2 billion in 2009-2019, for which the company would issue bonds from the end of 2021 onwards. 

($1 = 0.8856 euros) 

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)

Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy"

People Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe Germany

Related Offshore News

ADNOC CEO, International consortium directors, signing the mega pipeline deal. Image Credit: Snam

ADNOC in $10B Mega Pipeline Deal with International...
Image Credit: Aker BP

Aker BP Files $600M Hod Field Development Plan


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

World's Largest Semi-Submersible Crane Vessel to Install...
Energy
Image Credit: Allseas

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha...
Offshore

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Amprion Sets Out North Sea Offshore Wind Grid Vision

Amprion Sets Out North Sea Offshore Wind Grid Vision

Bernhard Schulte Takes Delivery of Hybrid SOV from Ulstein

Bernhard Schulte Takes Delivery of Hybrid SOV from Ulstein

Kooiman Marine Completes Vessel Conversion for Van Stee Offshore

Kooiman Marine Completes Vessel Conversion for Van Stee Offshore

Aker BP Files $600M Hod Field Development Plan

Aker BP Files $600M Hod Field Development Plan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine