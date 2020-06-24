Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Cortez Subsea Nets 5-Year Subsea Inspection Contract with Repsol in Malaysia

June 24, 2020

Subsea services firm Cortez Subsea has won a contract with Repsol to provide a subsea inspection management system (SIMS) offshore Malaysia.

The UK-based company said the five-year contract was worth a six-figure sum. 

Cortez Subsea will deliver its services from the company’s office in Kuala Lumpur in partnership with its sister company MCS.

General Manager of Cortez Subsea in Malaysia, Murray Ross, will lead on the project. He said: “We’re delighted to have this opportunity to present our inspection technology and services to Repsol.”

He said: "Despite the current conditions the energy sector is facing we are making great strides in the global inspection market and celebrating successes."

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Amprion Sets Out North Sea Offshore Wind Grid Vision

Bernhard Schulte Takes Delivery of Hybrid SOV from Ulstein

Kooiman Marine Completes Vessel Conversion for Van Stee Offshore

Aker BP Files $600M Hod Field Development Plan

