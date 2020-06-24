Cortez Subsea Nets 5-Year Subsea Inspection Contract with Repsol in Malaysia

Subsea services firm Cortez Subsea has won a contract with Repsol to provide a subsea inspection management system (SIMS) offshore Malaysia.

The UK-based company said the five-year contract was worth a six-figure sum.

Cortez Subsea will deliver its services from the company’s office in Kuala Lumpur in partnership with its sister company MCS.

General Manager of Cortez Subsea in Malaysia, Murray Ross, will lead on the project. He said: “We’re delighted to have this opportunity to present our inspection technology and services to Repsol.”

He said: "Despite the current conditions the energy sector is facing we are making great strides in the global inspection market and celebrating successes."



