Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Prices Transitioning to Next Phase of Cycle

June 23, 2020

Image by Sodel Vladyslav / AdobeStock
Image by Sodel Vladyslav / AdobeStock

Brent futures prices have risen by more than 80% over the last two months, the fastest increase at any point for more than a quarter of a century, as the market has rebounded from its worst crisis in decades.

Front-month Brent futures have averaged nearly $42 per barrel over the last five trading sessions, compared with less than $23 over the same period in late April, based on daily closing prices from ICE Futures Europe.

Global oil consumption has started to recover as economies emerge from lockdown while production has plunged as a result of policy-driven cutbacks by OPEC+ and price-driven cuts by U.S. shale producers.

The global market has likely moved from a large production surplus in late April into a small production deficit by late June, which will draw down excess inventories and push spot prices to a premium.

Brent's six-month calendar spread has already strengthened to a contango (discount) of just 50 cents per barrel compared with more than $10 in late April as crude availability has tightened.

Front-month prices and calendar spreads are both loosely correlated with the oil market's inventory cycle as well as with each other, as illustrated in the attached chart, which shows front-month changes and spreads since 1993 (https://tmsnrt.rs/3eDoGcA).

In effect, the oil market moves clockwise through the four quadrants, as the cycle progresses from slump through early recovery towards the peak, and then breaks down before slumping again.

In the early stages of a cyclical upswing, shown in the top left quadrant, front-month prices increase rapidly from a low base, while the contango narrows.

Later in the upswing, top right quadrant, the market heads towards a cyclical peak, front-month prices increase more slowly, while the calendar spread moves from contango into backwardation.

Once the cycle matures, the lower right quadrant, price rises will start to stall and the backwardation will soften, as the market passes the cyclical peak and begins to break down.

Ultimately, the cycle will end with prices falling and renewed contango, as production growth again overtakes consumption, shown in the lower left quadrant.

Brent is currently making this transition from an early upswing (top left quadrant, explosive price increases, narrowing contango) into a more mature upswing (top right quadrant, slower price rises, shift to backwardation).

If consumption continues to recover, and OPEC+ and shale producers restrain output, the market should see a slower rate of outright price increases but a further tightening of calendar spreads over the next few months.

Energy Activity Production Oil Price

Related Offshore News

SG 14-222 DD Turbine - Credit:SGRE

Innogy Picks Most Powerful Wind Turbine for Its Largest...
Image Credit: Allseas

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha...


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Allseas

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha...
Offshore
Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

World's Largest Semi-Submersible Crane Vessel to Install...
Energy

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Oil Prices Transitioning to Next Phase of Cycle

Oil Prices Transitioning to Next Phase of Cycle

Ørsted Hires EWE for Substation Maintenance at North Sea Wind Farms

Ørsted Hires EWE for Substation Maintenance at North Sea Wind Farms

China's Jutal Nets Offshore Wind, FPSO Orders Worth $283M

China's Jutal Nets Offshore Wind, FPSO Orders Worth $283M

Uzma to Deliver Water Injection Module for Petronas' Offshore Platform

Uzma to Deliver Water Injection Module for Petronas' Offshore Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine