Uzma to Deliver Water Injection Module for Petronas' Offshore Platform

Malaysian energy services company Uzma has won a contract to deliver a portable water injection module for Petronas Sepat offshore platform in Malaysia.

Under the contract, Uzma will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, hook- up, commissioning, operation, and maintenance of the module at Sepat platform.

"The duration of the Contract shall be effective from 22 April 2020 and will expire 30 months after the first water injection at Sepat platform," Uzma said.

The value of the contract is RM27 million (USD 6,3 million) over the estimated 30-month contract period.



