MHI Vestas Offshore Wind to Source Switchgear in Taiwan

Offshore wind turbine maker MHI Vestas Offshore Wind will source high voltage switchgear from within Taiwan, in support of offshore wind projects the company will be supplying wind turbines for.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind said Tuesday it had finalized a purchase agreement with Mitsubishi Electric to source switchgear for upcoming offshore wind projects in Taiwan through the participation of local Taiwanese manufacturer Shihlin Electric and Engineering Corporation (SEEC).

The purchase agreement is expected to enable Mitsubishi Electric and SEEC to build expertise through supplying MHI Vestas’ Taiwanese offshore wind projects, to prepare for potential export to the broader Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the wind turbine marked said.

The assembly and testing of high voltage (66kV) switchgear, a key electrical component in offshore wind turbines to help control and protect electrical equipment, will be done at SEEC’s factory in Hsinchu, with first delivery in 2022 for projects to be installed in 2023 and 2024. MHI Vestas has said it is the first offshore wind turbine manufacturer to source high voltage switchgear from within Taiwan.

In collaboration with developers Copenhagen Investment Partners (CIP) and China Steel Corporation (CSC), MHI Vestas has developed and is in the process of delivering the leading supply chain localisation plan for offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The company has also committed to source wind turbine blades from within Taiwan, and Taiwanese company Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology has recently started construction on 210,000 square meter wind turbine blade manufacturing facility in Taichung Harbour.

“The fact that we will be able to source switchgear locally in Taiwan is a significant achievement for MHI Vestas and for the development of the local offshore wind supply chain in-country,” said Maida Zahirovic, MHI Vestas’ Taiwan Business Director. ”We will continue delivering the leading localisation plan in Taiwan in conjunction with our local partners, and we look forward to working with Mitsubishi Electric and SEEC on switchgear production, helping them to prepare for export throughout the APAC region.”

“Working closely with our reputable partner SEEC in Taiwan is really a great opportunity,” said Toshimitsu Ito, Senior General Manager of Mitsubishi Electric. “We are committed to contributing to Taiwan’s sustainable society, by supplying localised switchgear to MHI Vestas in its Taiwanese projects.”

“With this memorable step, Shihlin is grateful to be a supply chain partner for Mitsubisi Electric and to be able to contribute to the future development of renewable energy in Taiwan”, said Yang Tsun-Ching, Vice Chief Operations Officer of SEEC.

MHI Vestas has been awarded firm contracts for the Changfang and Xidao projects developed by CIP (total combined capacity of 589 MW), as well as preferred supplier status for the 300 MW Zhong Neng project developed by CSC and CIP.

Presently, MHI Vestas has signed firm purchase agreements for critical components such as blades and blade materials (bonding glue, resin, pultruded carbon plates), and has also signed a contract in Taiwan for tower supply.







Watch the recording of World Energy Report's Offshore Wind Webinar "Outlook for Offshore Wind Power: The Frontier of Future Energy"