Woodside: Sangomar on Track for First Oil in 2023

Australian oil and gas Woodside has reiterated that its $4.2 billion Sangomar project offshore Senegal, is still on track to produce first oil in 2023.

The company was responding to media reports stating that Senegal has been forced to delay its first oil and gas projects by up to two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Woodside reiterates that first oil from the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 remains on track for 2023, in line with previous guidance," Woodside said.

Woodside and its joint venture partners took an unconditional final investment decision for the Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 and started execution phase activities in January 2020.

"Since then, Woodside has taken early action to proactively manage the emerging impacts of COVID-19 on the supply chain and project schedule. We are working with project contractors, the Government of the Republic of Senegal and our joint venture partners to optimise near-term spend whilst protecting the overall value of the investment and deliver first oil in 2023," Woodside said.

The Sangomar field (formerly the SNE field), containing both oil and gas, will be Senegal’s first offshore oil development. Japanese FPSO specialist Modec will deliver the FPSo for the project located approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar, Senegal.

The FPSO will be able to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day, and with a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

The FPSO will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters by an External Turret mooring system to be supplied by Sofec, a Modec group company.





