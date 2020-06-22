VIDEO: First Seamade Offshore Wind Turbine Generator Installed

Belgian offshore contractor DEME has installed the first offshore wind turbine generator at the Seamade offshore wind project in Belgium.

SeaMade is a 487,2 MW offshore wind concession in the Belgian North Sea. Once complete, it will be Belgium's largest offshore wind farm.

The project is the result of a merger between the two concession zones Mermaid and Seastar. It was founded by Otary; a consortium of 8 Belgian shareholders.

The SeaMade project - located 40-51 km north of the Ostend headquarters - will be the 7th offshore wind project in the Belgian North Sea.

This new offshore power station will consist of 58 SGRE (Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy) turbines.

SeaMade will be fully operational by the end of 2020 and will produce enough electricity to power 485,000 Belgian homes annually.



