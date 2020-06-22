Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CNOOC Buys Two Carbon-neutral LNG Cargoes from Shell

June 22, 2020

LNG tanker / Credit;Altin Osmanaj/AdobeStock
LNG tanker / Credit;Altin Osmanaj/AdobeStock

China National Offshore Oil Corp, or CNOOC, has agreed to buy from Royal Dutch Shell two cargoes of liquefied natural gas with offset carbon emissions, marking China's first gas imports of this kind, said the Shanghai Oil and Gas Exchange.

CNOOC and Shell will use carbon credits won in projects in China's northwest Xinjiang and Qinghai region to offset the carbon emissions involved in producing and consuming the two gas cargoes, the exchange said in a statement on Sunday.

CNOOC will auction the two cargoes at the Shanghai exchange. The statement did not provide further details.

Shell in June last year supplied what it said was the world's first "carbon neutral" LNG cargoes to Japan's Tokyo Gas and South Korea's GS Energy. It also supplied a similar cargo to Taiwan's CPC Corp earlier this year.

Carbon neutral LNG typically involves companies supporting nature-based projects that reduce emissions to offset those generated from exploration and production activities. 

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Energy LNG Vessels Activity Asia China Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Галина Сандалова - AdobeStock

Brent Crude Rises to Above $42 a Barrel

Navantia-Windar Wins $392M Contract to Build Jackets for...


Trending Offshore News

Aegir - Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Heerema's Aegir Heavy Lifter in Drop Fall Incident...
Offshore
Wind turbine blade being built at GE's site in France - Credit: GE

GE to Hire 250 Workers at Wind Turbine Blade Building Site
People

Insight

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

How Will the Asia Pacific Upstream Sector Emerge from the Crisis?

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

SIMEC Atlantis Gets Hold of 12MW Tidal Power Project Lease in France

SIMEC Atlantis Gets Hold of 12MW Tidal Power Project Lease in France

Talos Acquires Castex Energy 2005's Gulf of Mexico Assets

Talos Acquires Castex Energy 2005's Gulf of Mexico Assets

Nord Stream 2 Finds Replacement for Chief Project Officer

Nord Stream 2 Finds Replacement for Chief Project Officer

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Platform

Photo: Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Brent Alpha Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine