U.S. Gulf of Mexico: LLOG to Tie Back Taggart Field to Williams' Devils Tower Spar

U.S. Gulf of Mexico-focused oil company LLOG Exploration Offshore will tie back its Taggart development to midstream operator Williams' Devils Tower Spar offshore platform.

Williams said Wednesday it would provide offshore natural gas and oil gathering and production handling services for the Taggart development via its platform located 140 miles southeast of New Orleans in the Mississippi Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

In addition to gathering and production handling, Williams will provide onshore gas treatment and processing services to support Taggart development. Williams owns and operates 3,500 miles of natural gas and oil gathering and transmission pipelines along with 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of cryogenic processing capacity and 60,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity that span the Gulf of Mexico.

"We are pleased to provide the full spectrum of midstream capabilities to another deep-water producer in the Gulf,” said Micheal Dunn, Chief Operating Officer for Williams.

"Interconnected unlike any other, our offshore and onshore infrastructure allows us to maximize value for our customers by providing a safe, seamless and efficient direct path to market. We look forward to serving LLOG and capturing the full value of these important deep-water resources for our nation’s economy.”

Williams' will gather Taggart crude and natural gas production through Williams’ Mountaineer and Canyon Chief pipeline systems. The natural gas will be delivered to Williams’ Mobile Bay Processing Plant, and the natural gas liquids will be fractionated and marketed at the Baton Rouge Fractionator (Williams 33% owner) in Louisiana.

Taggart is expected to come online in early 2022, and the reserves are expected to produce approximately 27 million barrels over eight years.

Apart from operating oil and gas pipelines in the Gulf, Williams owns two floating production platforms, multiple fixed leg utility platforms, and other related facilities.

The company in May won a contract for the provision of offshore natural gas transportation services for Chevron's Anchor development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Anchor field, located on Green Canyon block 807, about 225 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana, sits in approximately 1,524 meters water depth and is believed to hold more than 440 million barrels of potentially recoverable oil-equivalent resources.



It will be developed using the semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) which will have a production capacity of 75,000 b/d of oil and 28 MMcf/d of gas, with the potential for future expansion. Chevron's Anchor is expected to come online in the first half of 2024.