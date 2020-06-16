VIDEO: China's First 8MW Offshore Wind Turbine Commissioned

Chinese power generation and industrial equipment provider Shanghai Electric said Tuesday it had commissioned China's first 8MW offshore wind turbine, "which is now entering operation." The wind turbine was tested onshore at the Shantou Haojiang offshore industrial park.

Shanghai Electric said that the launch of the turbine "demonstrates that the company can now undertake bulk orders in the market for 8MW offshore wind turbines."

The 8MW-167 offshore turbine is the wind turbine in operation with the highest capacity in China. Compared to the 7MW-154 wind turbine, the D8 turbine produces 20% more electricity and reduces the Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCOE) by around 11%, Shanghai Electric said.

"The 8MW turbine is the outcome of an agreement inked in March 2018 with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), which gives the company a license to produce and sell SGRE's 8.0-167DD offshore machines in the Chinese market. Shanghai Electric is now in a prime position to capitalize on the growing Chinese offshore turbine market, where up to 26GW may be grid-connected by the end of 2025," the Chinese company added.

The 8MW offshore wind turbine features 81.4-meter blades, producing a rotor diameter of 167 meters and a swept area of 21,900 square meters.

Below, see the video of the whole commissioning operation, courtesy Shanghai Electric.

