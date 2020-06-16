Santos Offers First Bayu Undan Condensate Cargo

Australian oil and gas producer Santos has offered its first-ever Bayu Undan condensate cargo via a tender for loading in August, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The 650,000-barrel cargo is scheduled to load on Aug. 8-12. The tender will close on June 17 with bids valid until June 18.

Santos increased its stake in the Bayu Undan gas field in the Timor Sea, part of a $1.265 billion deal with ConocoPhillips that was completed in May.

(Reporting by Florence Tan, editing by Louise Heavens)