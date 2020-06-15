Worley Nets London Array Offshore Wind Farm Work

Offshore wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has awarded Australian engineering firm Worley a contract for statutory inspections and general maintenance of wind-turbine-generator cranes and lifts across all turbines on the London Array offshore wind farm.

The 630MW offshore wind farm consists of 175 turbines installed over 20 kilometers, off the Kent coast in the United Kingdom.

"This award follows the acquisition of 3sun in October 2019, which provided Worley with a leading position in the high growth offshore wind energy services sector in the UK and Europe. The services will be executed by Worley's Great Yarmouth team in the United Kingdom," Worley said without providing details on the value of the contract.

"I'm delighted that we have been chosen by SGRE to help deliver this strategically important project. This supports our ongoing commitment to the energy transition and continues our strategy of delivering enhanced operations and maintenance services to the global offshore wind market" said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Worley.



