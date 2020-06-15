Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Helicopter Operator NHV Clinches 5-Year Deal with Ithaca Energy

June 15, 2020

Image Credit: NHV
Image Credit: NHV

Belgium-based offshore helicopter provider NHV Group has signed a five-year contract extension with North Sea-focused oil company Ithaca Energy.

The contract is for the provision of aviation services to the Ithaca Energy Group’s operated FPF-1 installation, Alba, Captain and Erskine fields in the Scottish section of the North Sea. 

The extension covers seven-day-a-week coverage out of Aberdeen and will start in January 2021. NHV will provide two Airbus Helicopter’s Super Medium type H175 helicopters as part of the contract with Ithaca Energy.

Jamie John, NHV’s Base Manager in Aberdeen: “We are extremely pleased with this important agreement, further strengthening our solid partnership with Ithaca Energy. This extension is a direct result of NHV's continued commitment to safety and top-class service for our client and their passengers. We thank Ithaca Energy for their continued trust in NHV and we look forward to supporting them in the years ahead."

NHV did not provide the financial details of the contract extension.

Energy Industry News Activity Europe UKCS Helicopters

