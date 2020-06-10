LOC Completes MWS Work for Qatargas' North Field Bravo Project

Marine and engineering consulting firm LOC Group has recently completed Marine Warranty Surveyor work for the Qatargas North Field Bravo Expansion Project, offshore Qatar.

The scope of work included the review of the engineering and procedures for the design, fabrication, load-out, sea transportation, installation and hook-up of the additional living quarter and its associated jacket and piles next to the existing living quarter.

LOC also provided independent engineering review and assistance for the Site-Specific Assessment and installation of a temporary accommodation jack-up, as well as vessel assurance service.

Qatargas, one of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas companies has awarded to Rosetti Marino Group – LOC’s client – the EPICC Contract for the design, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning of this new living quarter platform. The structures were built locally at the N-Kom yard in Ras Laffan, under Rosetti Marino instruction and supervision.











Credit: LOC

The project saw the DCV “AEGIR” vessel, owned by Heerema Marine Contractors (HMC), picking up the 1,000-metric-ton structure from the quayside, and sailing, together with the installation piling, to the offshore site and then position the jacket.

The “AEGIR” returned to the N-KOM yard to pick up 3,000-metric ton topsides and the next day, the vessel installed the topsides. The project was finalized in late February, with both the jacket and topside safely installed.

Dr. Aureliano Schirripa, Principal Consultant at LOC Group, commented: “We were very pleased to be awarded the MWS and Vessel Assurance scope for the North Field Bravo Expansion Project, in Qatar. The project was very challenging because the operations was carried out without interrupting the Qatar gas productions, and involved intense risk assessment workshops by all parties involved. This project marks an exciting continuation to LOC’s collaboration with Rosetti Marino Group and was the first time a major offshore structure was constructed entirely in Qatar. We have made significant progress in Qatar in recent years’ and we look forward to building on this momentum in due course.”