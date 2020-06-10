Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deep Down Secures GoM, APAC Orders

June 10, 2020

(File Photo: Deep Down)
(File Photo: Deep Down)

Subsea oil and gas production control equipment provider Deep Down has said it has received orders from two customers totaling approximately $2 million.

The scope of work for these orders includes providing subsea controls equipment consisting of jumpers, flying leads, and an electrical/hydraulic distribution manifold.  

All of the equipment is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2020 and installed in the Gulf of Mexico and the Asia Pacific regions, the company said, without providing info on the identity of the clients.

Charles Njuguna, Deep Down's President and CEO, stated, "Despite the challenges presented by the global coronavirus pandemic and the recent weakness in oil prices, Deep Down remains committed to providing our customers with world-class products and services.  We are pleased to have received these orders, and we look forward to continuing building our relationships with these valued customers as our industry moves forward."

Equipment Offshore Energy Subsea North America Hardware Asia Pacific

Related Offshore News

Credit: Kvaerner

Kvaerner Bags $106M Hod Platform Order from Aker BP
Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Keppel Rejects Awilco Drilling's Rig Contract Termination....


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling Scraps Semi-Sub Rig Deal with Keppel
Energy
Illustration only: A worker on a BP platform - Credit: BP

BP to Lay Off 10,000 People by 2020 End
Energy

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Norway Seeks More Details from Equinor on International Ops

Norway Seeks More Details from Equinor on International Ops

SapuraOMV Applies for Survey at Kanga Well Site (Australia)

SapuraOMV Applies for Survey at Kanga Well Site (Australia)

LOC Completes MWS Work for Qatargas' North Field Bravo Project

LOC Completes MWS Work for Qatargas' North Field Bravo Project

Deep Down Secures GoM, APAC Orders

Deep Down Secures GoM, APAC Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine