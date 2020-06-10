Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrofac Selected for UK North Sea CCS Project Engineering

June 10, 2020

Energy services provider Petrofac has been awarded an Engineering and Project Management Office support contract for the Acorn carbon capture and storage project in the UK North Sea.

Acorn CCS holds the first UK CO2 appraisal and storage license to be awarded by the Oil and Gas Authority and is looking to establish CO2 mitigation infrastructure essential for meeting the Scottish and UK Government Net Zero targets.

Petrofac will provide Project Management systems and technical support during the Front End Engineering Design for Acorn Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), and the Concept Select for Acorn Hydrogen, both part of developments planned at the St Fergus gas terminal near Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Commenting on the award EPS Chief Operating Officer, and Petrofac’s global Corporate Development Officer, John Pearson, said: “The Acorn project represents an exciting shift in the North East’s energy dynamic and an important catalyst for sustainable energy growth generally.

“Like our existing wind portfolio, CCS and hydrogen require the sophisticated engineering and project management skills that we have developed in oil and gas. We are delighted to have the opportunity to deploy this expertise, alongside our proven systems and technologies, in support of Pale Blue Dot Energy and its landmark project.”

Ian Phillips, Acorn Project Director said: “Pale Blue Dot is pleased to be in a position to appoint Petrofac – a partner with much of its history rooted in Aberdeenshire – to support the next critical phase of the Acorn project. Petrofac’s appointment represents another key milestone for Acorn, which is on track to establish critical low carbon energy and CCS infrastructure in the mid-2020s.”

Energy Activity Hydrogen -Decarbonization

