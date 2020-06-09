Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Penspen in Offshore Platform Modification Deal in Myanmar

June 9, 2020

Offshore engineering company Penspen has won a contract with a Myanmar oil and gas company for an offshore natural gas project in Myanmar.

The engineering study project award will see Penspen support with drilling platform diesel fuel tank modification for the multi-field integrated natural gas development. 

Penspen will perform the feasibility study and preliminary engineering for the modification of redundant drilling fuel tanks into condensate storage tanks.

The scope of work includes 3D modeling, mechanical integrity checks, and a review of safety, existing designs, and lighting.

Neale Carter, Penspen’s Executive Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific Regions the work would be carried out in Q2 2020.

The company did not say who the client was, nor did it reveal the financial details of the contract.


Engineering Asia Myanmar

Related Offshore News

Image by Maksym Yemelyanov - AdobeStock

OPEC, Russia Extend Record Oil Cuts
Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Keppel Rejects Awilco Drilling's Rig Contract Termination....


Trending Offshore News

A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS Laying Off 40% Office Workers. Offshore Crews Might Be...
Energy
Image Credit: Awilco Drilling

Awilco Drilling Scraps Semi-Sub Rig Deal with Keppel
Energy

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

First Major US Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Permitting Milestone

First Major US Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Permitting Milestone

Freight Planning… What About Offshore Wind…?

Freight Planning… What About Offshore Wind…?

Penspen in Offshore Platform Modification Deal in Myanmar

Penspen in Offshore Platform Modification Deal in Myanmar

Oxy Starts Returning Staff to U.S. Gulf of Mexico after Storm

Oxy Starts Returning Staff to U.S. Gulf of Mexico after Storm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine