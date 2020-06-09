Penspen in Offshore Platform Modification Deal in Myanmar

Offshore engineering company Penspen has won a contract with a Myanmar oil and gas company for an offshore natural gas project in Myanmar.

The engineering study project award will see Penspen support with drilling platform diesel fuel tank modification for the multi-field integrated natural gas development.

Penspen will perform the feasibility study and preliminary engineering for the modification of redundant drilling fuel tanks into condensate storage tanks.

The scope of work includes 3D modeling, mechanical integrity checks, and a review of safety, existing designs, and lighting.

Neale Carter, Penspen’s Executive Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific Regions the work would be carried out in Q2 2020.

The company did not say who the client was, nor did it reveal the financial details of the contract.



