Cheoy Lee Building WFSV Pair for Japanese Wind Farms

Currently under construction at Cheoy Lee Shipyards' Hin Lee (Zhuhai) Shipyard facility are two 27-meter wind farm support vessels (WFSV) to support operations and maintenance of the Akita and Noshiro offshore wind farms, in the Akita Prefecture region of Japan.

The first WFSV is set to be launched in December this year, with the delivery to the operator Akita Offshore Wind Corporation (AOW) in early 2021.

AOW's Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project is the first large-scale commercial offshore wind project in the country with an expected combined output of 139 MW.

Marine engineering firm BMT said it undertook metocean data studies which have enabled the vessel design to be tailored to the local conditions, ensuring the maneuverability, performance and redundancy of the vessel are optimum for its operational environment.

The design is a fully classed vessel, built to ClassNK rules. Fitted with BMT’s patented Active Fender System, they are capable of carrying 12 technicians and three crew and will provide technician transfers allowing AOW to carry out efficient operations and maintenance activities off the shores of Japan.

Powered by four engines with four waterjets, the vessel will provide good fuel efficiency during different modes of operation as well as unrivaled redundancy, designer BMT said. The new 27-meter WFSV will travel at up to 25 knots, with a deadweight capacity of 30 metric tons.