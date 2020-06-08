Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Faroe Islands: Minesto Installs Foundation for Tidal Kite System

June 8, 2020

Illustration; Minesto
Illustration; Minesto

Tidal energy developer Minesto has completed the first offshore installation phase of its tidal energy project in the Faroe Islands, as the gravity-based foundation for the powerplant has been installed at the site in Vestmannasund.

David Collier, COO at Minesto said: “We are very pleased to have the first sub-sea hardware in place. The operations team has managed to safely progress the offshore installation campaign, adapting the plan to overcome both unfavorable weather conditions and logistical challenges related to the ongoing pandemic”,

The gravity-based foundation, designed and fabricated by Leask Marine in Orkney, UK, consists of a base frame and a number of doughnut-shaped ballast weights.  Each component has been individually lowered to the seabed using the Leask multicat vessel C-Fenna.

The foundation will provide the connection point for Minesto’s DG100 tidal kite system.  When installed to the foundation, the bottom joint of the kite system provides a pivoting connection point for the tether, allowing the kite to operate freely in its automatically controlled figure-of-eight trajectory. This enables the system to generate predictable renewable tidal electricity.

“The gravity-based structure developed for the Vestmannasund project has a new cost-effective modular design, which among other things means that we can use smaller vessels for transportation and installation”, said David Collier.

The next installation phase involves the sub-sea export cable that distributes electricity generated by the powerplant to the electric grid operated by Minesto’s partner SEV.

In November 2018, Minesto signed a collaboration agreement with the main power generator and distributor on the Faroe Islands, SEV, for two installations of Minesto’s DG100 model. The agreement also includes a power purchase agreement through which SEV commits to purchase the electricity generated by Minesto’s tidal energy converters.

To learn more on how Minesto's tidal kites work, check out Minesto's video below:

Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Renewables Tidal Energy

Related Offshore News

Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur - Image by Richie Chan

Petronas CEO to Leave for Role at Malaysia Airlines
A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS Laying Off 40% Office Workers. Offshore Crews Might Be...


Trending Offshore News

A PGS vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS Laying Off 40% Office Workers. Offshore Crews Might Be...
Energy
Pecan development concept, as previously planned - Credit: Aker Energy

Down But Not Out: Aker Energy Committed to Developing...
Offshore

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

No Change to Rosneft Sanctions Despite Ownership Change

No Change to Rosneft Sanctions Despite Ownership Change

Storm Forces GoM Operators to Evacuate 185 Platforms

Storm Forces GoM Operators to Evacuate 185 Platforms

Twitter Oil and Gas Talks Surge 100%, GlobalData Finds

Twitter Oil and Gas Talks Surge 100%, GlobalData Finds

Forum Energy Technologies Pushes for Growth in Asia

Forum Energy Technologies Pushes for Growth in Asia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine