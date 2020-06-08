Energean Power FPSO Topside Installation Work Kicks Off

Work on Energean's Energean Power FPSO in Singapore has begun as Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, Singapore, reopened on June 2, after the COVID-19 lockdown.

The FPSO hull arrived from China in April for topside integration works in Singapore, however, on arrival, the yard operations were shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Energean on Monday said that on 2 June 2020, the Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, Singapore, reopened, and that preparation works for the lifting of the topside modules of the Energean Power FPSO had started.

"An application has been submitted to the Singapore Economic Development Board for the return of up to 529 workers for the Energean Power project. The ramp-up of the workforce, currently expected over the course of June, will be dictated by the Singaporean authorities' ongoing evaluation of the situation," Energean said.

"The forward work program on the FPSO is contingent on the evolution of the global pandemic and decisions of the Singapore authorities," it added.

Energean said that the topsides integration and commissioning activities in Singapore are expected to take approximately ten months; and then the FPSO will be towed to the Karish field in Israel for mooring, hook-up and commissioning of the FPSO, all of which is expected to take up to four months.

The company said that the installation of the manifold and subsea isolation valves is ongoing and is expected to be completed by end-June 2020. Installation of the three sets of risers that will connect the three producing wells to the FPSO is expected to start in 4Q 2020 and to be completed in 1Q 2021.

"Energean does not expect the revised timetable to have a material financial impact on the Company due to the contracting structures that it has in place with its main contractor and its gas buyers," the company said.