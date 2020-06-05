Eidesvik Wins PSV Charters with Aker BP

Norwegian offshore support vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has secured contracts for two of its offshore vessels with the Norwegian oil firm Aker BP.

Aker BP has awarded Eidesvik's LNG-powered platform supply vessel Viking Lady a four-month contract extension.

The extension is in direct continuation of the current contract, and starts in early September and ends in late December 2020.

Also, Aker BP will charter the VIking Prince vessel, also on a four-month charge, also starting in early September.

The Viking Prince, also powered by LNG, was on a contract with Aker BP, but this charter party ended a few days ago.

Eidesvik plans to use the vessel in the spot market during the 3-month summer season before it goes on contract with Aker BP in September.