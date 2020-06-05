Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik Wins PSV Charters with Aker BP

June 5, 2020

Viking Lady - Image Credit: MarineTraffic
Viking Lady - Image Credit: MarineTraffic

Norwegian offshore support vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has secured contracts for two of its offshore vessels with the Norwegian oil firm Aker BP.

Aker BP has awarded Eidesvik's LNG-powered platform supply vessel Viking Lady a four-month contract extension. 

The extension is in direct continuation of the current contract, and starts in early September and ends in late December 2020.

Also, Aker BP will charter the VIking Prince vessel, also on a four-month charge, also starting in early September.

The Viking Prince, also powered by LNG, was on a contract with Aker BP, but this charter party ended a few days ago.

Eidesvik plans to use the vessel in the spot market during the 3-month summer season before it goes on contract with Aker BP in September.

Offshore Energy Vessels Activity Norway Europe

Related Offshore News

Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

French Oil Major Total Buys 51% in Giant Offshore Wind...
(Image: NOAA)

Oil Producers Evacuating GoM Workers Ahead of Storm


Trending Offshore News

Allseas' Pioneering Spirit vessel removing the Valhall QP 3,800 t QP topsides in June 2019 - Image Credit: Allseas

Allseas to Cut Crew Headcount 'By a Few Hundred'
Offshore
Image Credit: Vattenfall

World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Gets Go-Ahead
Energy

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Flooded Member Detection Using ROVs

Current News

Halted Shares of Sembcorp Marine, Parent in Focus in Singapore

Halted Shares of Sembcorp Marine, Parent in Focus in Singapore

Keppel, Borr Drilling Agree on Jack-Up Deliveries Delay

Keppel, Borr Drilling Agree on Jack-Up Deliveries Delay

Seacor Marine Takes Full Ownership of Seacosco

Seacor Marine Takes Full Ownership of Seacosco

Eidesvik Wins PSV Charters with Aker BP

Eidesvik Wins PSV Charters with Aker BP

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine