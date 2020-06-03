Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fred. Olsen Ocean CEO Moves to Ocean Installer to Lead Offshore Wind Business

June 3, 2020

Even Larsen - Credit: Ocean Installer
Even Larsen - Credit: Ocean Installer

Norwegian offshore installation company Ocean Installer has established a new business segment focused on Offshore Wind and has appointed Even Larsen, currently CEO of Fred. Olsen Ocean, as the director of its new business segment. Larsen will join starting from August 1.

“I am very excited about this new chapter for our company, which makes Ocean Installer relevant in the ongoing global transition from oil and gas to renewable business”, says Odd Strømsnes, CEO in Ocean Installer.  

"Even’s capabilities and track record are of great relevance to our new initiative, where we together with our clients will play an important role in the energy transformation to a greener and more sustainable energy mix."

Even Larsen has a Master’s Degree in “Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture” from NTNU, and has extensive executive and operational experience from the offshore wind construction and service business. 

He has been central in building up the offshore wind segment in Fred. Olsen Ocean and its subsidiaries during the last 7 years. Since 2016 Even has had the position as CEO of Fred. Olsen Windcarrier and later Fred. Olsen Ocean.

Fred. Olsen Ocean Ltd. is the parent company for Fred. Olsen related companies active in the offshore renewables industry.

Larsen said: "The offshore wind industry is rapidly expanding from primarily a north European activity into a truly global business. Ocean Installer is a well-reputed subsea installation company, and I am excited to join the ambitious Ocean Installer team for their journey of transition into the offshore wind segment. I will contribute with my hands-on offshore wind experience and a strong commitment for offshore wind, with a target to build a new strong Norwegian global offshore wind player.”


People & Company News Energy Vessels People Industry News Activity Jobs news

Related Offshore News

Credit; Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Secures 'Major' $750M-plus Offshore Wind EPCI...
Frank Tollefsen, CEO of COSL Drilling Europe

COSL Drilling, Equinor Sign Master Framework Agreement


Trending Offshore News

Allseas' Pioneering Spirit vessel removing the Valhall QP 3,800 t QP topsides in June 2019 - Image Credit: Allseas

Allseas to Cut Crew Headcount 'By a Few Hundred'
Offshore
A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off
Drilling

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

ThayerMahan, Geo SubSea Partner for Seabed Surveys

Oil Producers Evacuating GoM Workers Ahead of Storm

Oil Producers Evacuating GoM Workers Ahead of Storm

Petrofac to Build Substations for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

Petrofac to Build Substations for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

French Oil Major Total Buys 51% in Giant Offshore Wind Project in Scotland

French Oil Major Total Buys 51% in Giant Offshore Wind Project in Scotland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine