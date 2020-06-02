Aker Solutions CFO to Resign

Norwegian offshore engineering company Aker Solutions has said its Chief Financial Officer Ole Martin Grimsrud will resign in September.

Aker Solutions said Tuesday that Grimsrud had given notice that "he will leave the company September 1, 2020, to pursue other

opportunities."

"Aker Solutions has initiated the process of finding his successor and Grimsrud will continue in his current role during his notice period, or until a successor is in place," Aker Solutions said.

Grimsrud was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Aker Solutions in August 2019, replacing Svein Oskar Stoknes, who took over as CFO of Aker ASA. Grimsrud joined Aker Solutions in 2012 as Vice President, Finance for the Subsea business.

He has held several senior management positions in the company since, including serving as Senior Vice President, Group Treasury, Controlling and Mergers & Acquisitions.