Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seadrill Warns on Future after Taking $1.2B Write-off

June 2, 2020

A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic
A Seadrill drillship / Image by Celso Hdez - MarineTraffic

Seadrill announced a writedown of $1.2 billion on the value of its oil drilling rigs on Tuesday and warned it may have to convert part of its $7.4 billion in debt into equity to survive.

"Until such time that an agreement is reached to restructure our borrowing commitments, substantial doubt remains over (the) ability to continue as a going concern," Seadrill said in its first-quarter earnings report.

Controlled by Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, Seadrill had struggled even before the COVID-19 pandemic as low oil prices dented demand for rigs.

It has now hired bankers and lawyers to overhaul its finances.

"This industry has two fundamental challenges which are emphasized by recent events - there are too many rigs carrying too much debt," CEO Anton Dibowitz said in a statement.

"We recognize, along with others in the sector, that a number of our assets are increasingly unlikely to return to the market and need to be scrapped," he said.

Seadrill's impairment charge assumed that up to 10 of its drilling rigs may not return to the market and would need to be scrapped.

The company had 35 drilling rigs, of which 18 were idle, as of March.

Following the impairment, the company reported a net loss of $1.57 billion for the first quarter versus a loss of $295 million a year earlier.

It reported $55 million in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first quarter, above its guidance of $35 million in February but down from $72 million a year ago.

The company on Monday announced its intention to delist from the New York Stock Exchange this month while maintaining an Oslo Bourse listing. 

(Editing by Terje Solsvik and Jason Neely)

Drilling Activity Europe North America Rigs

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Lebanese Petroleum Administration

Lebanon Postpones Offshore Licensing Round Again
Image by Jan / AdobeStock

Nigeria Launches Licensing Round for Marginal Oilfields


Trending Offshore News

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi - Qatar Petroleum CEO

Qatar Petroleum in 'Largest LNG Shipbuilding Deal in...
Tankers
Ole Martin Grims - Credit: Aker Solutions / Image cropped

Aker Solutions CFO to Resign
Energy

Sponsored

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Flexible ballast water treatment for offshore needs

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

US Oil Companies Monitor Gulf of Mexico Storm

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

Sonardyne USBLs Installed on Brazilian Geoscience Vessels

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

ENGIE Fabricom, Iemants JV to Build Hollandse Kust (North) Substation

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Proserv Subsea Controls for IOG's SNS Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine