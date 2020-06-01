Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ashtead's Underwater Cutting Solutions Name Operations Manager

June 1, 2020

Richard Lind - Credit: Ashtead Technology
Richard Lind - Credit: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology's Underwater Cutting Solutions (UCS), an offshore contractor specializing in the cutting of submarine and topside pipelines, has named Richard Lind a new Operations Manager.

Lind, who previously worked for Claxton Engineering, will lead operations from the company’s Inverurie, Aberdeenshire base, assisting UCS General Manager Fraser Collis. 

Commenting on the new appointment, Collins said: "We are delighted to welcome Richard to the UCS team. His industry knowledge and experience will be vital in the execution of near and long-term business objectives.  I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to deliver comprehensive subsea and topside cutting, dredging, cleaning and coating removal services for our clients."

Lind, who has previously also held various managerial and leadership roles with Proserv and Baker Hughes, said:"I am excited to be taking on this role at UCS during such an important period for the business. With our exceptional in-house engineering capabilities, UCS is known for its ability to deliver tailored, cost-effective and reliable solutions for its clients."

