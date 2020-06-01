OGTC Names New Chair

Aberdeen-based research and technology organization the Oil & Gas Technology Centre has appointed Martin Gilbert as its new Chair.

Gilbert succeeds Archie Kennedy who has been Vice-Chair and Chair of the OGTC since it was established in February 2017.

Gilbert was a founding director of Aberdeen Asset Management in 1983 and was instrumental in its £11bn merger with Standard Life in 2017, when he became co-chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen.

Welcoming Gilbert's appointment, Colette Cohen, CEO of OGTC said:"We’re excited to welcome Martin to the Oil & Gas Technology Centre at this pivotal time for the oil and gas industry. His extensive experience and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we accelerate technology to support the post-Covid-19 recovery and deliver a net-zero North Sea."

“From a standing start in early 2017, the OGTC has become integral part of the UK energy and technology ecosystem and Archie’s passion, commitment and leadership as Board Chair has been integral to our growth and success and I am very grateful for his support and counsel.”

Martin Gilbert, Chair, said: “Aberdeen has been a major part of my life – both professionally and personally – and I am passionate about investing in the future prosperity of the North East of Scotland. As Chair of the OGTC I look forward to working with Colette and her talented team to do just that.

“Despite the significant economic challenges facing country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, governments and industry remain committed to delivering net zero. The OGTC, therefore, has a crucial role in developing technologies to enable the oil and gas sector to be a valued part of the transition.”

Reflecting on his time at the OGTC, Archie Kennedy, said: “I’m incredibly proud to have been part of the OGTC journey and to have helped build an innovative organisation which, in the space of a few short years, has delivered a such strong track record. We launched with a clear ambition: to accelerate the pace of technology deployment on the UKCS, anchor and grow the supply chain, and create a culture of innovation in the North East of Scotland.

"We have made great strides towards these aims through hundreds of incredible technology projects, helping companies develop and grow while inspiring a broader culture of innovation through our work with schools. I’m confident the OGTC will continue to be a catalyst for change and help to develop the net zero energy system of the future.”

The OGTC was established in 2016 with £180 million of funding as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal. It supports a host of companies focused on reducing carbon emissions, changing how they generate energy, preparing facilities to operate remotely and driving down the cost of hydrogen generation.

