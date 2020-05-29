Petrofac in Iraq Contract Extension

UK oilfield services company Petrofac has secured a further six-month contract extension with Basra Oil Company (BOC) for its Iraq Crude Oil Export Expansion Project (ICOEEP).

The contract extension was awarded to Petrofac's Engineering & Production Services division (EPS) which has provided operations and maintenance services at the offshore facility for the past seven and a half years.

The facility, which is one of the largest export terminals in the Gulf and handles around 50% of Iraq’s crude oil exports, is located 60 km offshore the Al Fao Peninsula in Southern Iraq.

It comprises a central metering and manifold platform and four Single Point Moorings which facilitate oil export onto awaiting crude carrier tankers.

In addition, Petrofac is responsible for almost 300 km of subsea pipelines, 1800 meters of subsea and floating hose infrastructure, and a marine spread comprising 14 vessels.

Mani Rajapathy, Managing Director, EPS East, said:"We are delighted to be awarded this further contract extension in Iraq by our longstanding client BOC. During this current challenging period for operations we have continued to work well together, improving the daily export beyond two million barrels. We thank BOC for their consistent support and look forward to maintaining the best-in-class operation of this important national asset.”

Ihsan Ismaael, Director General of BOC said: "Petrofac continues to be a true partner to BOC, ensuring uninterrupted and record exports. We appreciate their commitment, particularly during this recent period, and congratulate them for hitting new export highs.”

Petrofac, which has operated in Iraq since 2010, employs around 400 people in the country.