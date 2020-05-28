Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MHI Vestas Taps DHSS for Borssele OWF Helicopter Services

May 28, 2020

Illustration only; Image by Zacharias/AdobeStock
Illustration only; Image by Zacharias/AdobeStock

Offshore wind turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas has awarded Dutch DHSS a contract to manage helicopter services for crew change flights during the installation & commissioning phase of wind turbines at the 731,5MW Borssele III/IV offshore wind project in the Dutch North Sea.

DHSS will be in charge of coordinating the transport of passengers, luggage and cargo from its aviation hub at Den Helder Airport to the offshore wind project and back.

"This contract award is an example of our solid relationship with MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, which is built on trust in the partnership approach, based on mutual experience and transparency”, says Wim Schouwenaar, CEO of DHSS.

"DHSS has been a valuable partner to MHI Vestas in several operations in the North Sea. We’re comfortable with the logistics and transportation expertise of DHSS and look forward to working with them on the Borssele III/IV offshore wind project”, noted Ole Jacob Wang Nielsen, Head of Offshore Engineering & Aviation at MHI Vestas.

Construction of the Borssele III/IV offshore wind farm, developed by the consortium Blauwwind started in October 2019, by installation vessel Aeolus. Borssele III/IV comprises 77 V164-9.5 MW turbines and will supply renewable electricity to around 825,000 Dutch households.

Energy North Sea Offshore Wind Activity Helicopters Netherlands

Related Offshore News

IEA' Executive Director Fatih Birol - Credit: IEA

IEA: Global Energy Investment to Plunge 20%
Image credit: GMS

Seafox Drops Takeover Pursuit of GMS


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 to Cut 3000 Jobs, Reduce Vessel Fleet
Offshore
Drone delivering a package to the Pioneering Spirit vessel - Credit: Port of Rotterdam,

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore...
Technology

Insight

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Why U.S. Energy CEOs will Get Big Payouts Despite Oil Meltdown

Video

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

VIDEO: First Drone Delivery for World's Biggest Offshore Vessel

Current News

Gastech Postponed for 2021

Gastech Postponed for 2021

Seafox Drops Takeover Pursuit of GMS

Seafox Drops Takeover Pursuit of GMS

New Hospital Planned for Russian Village Building Novatek's LNG Plant

New Hospital Planned for Russian Village Building Novatek's LNG Plant

BP Names Next BP America Chief

BP Names Next BP America Chief

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine