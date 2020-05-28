MHI Vestas Taps DHSS for Borssele OWF Helicopter Services

Offshore wind turbine manufacturer MHI Vestas has awarded Dutch DHSS a contract to manage helicopter services for crew change flights during the installation & commissioning phase of wind turbines at the 731,5MW Borssele III/IV offshore wind project in the Dutch North Sea.

DHSS will be in charge of coordinating the transport of passengers, luggage and cargo from its aviation hub at Den Helder Airport to the offshore wind project and back.

"This contract award is an example of our solid relationship with MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, which is built on trust in the partnership approach, based on mutual experience and transparency”, says Wim Schouwenaar, CEO of DHSS.

"DHSS has been a valuable partner to MHI Vestas in several operations in the North Sea. We’re comfortable with the logistics and transportation expertise of DHSS and look forward to working with them on the Borssele III/IV offshore wind project”, noted Ole Jacob Wang Nielsen, Head of Offshore Engineering & Aviation at MHI Vestas.

Construction of the Borssele III/IV offshore wind farm, developed by the consortium Blauwwind started in October 2019, by installation vessel Aeolus. Borssele III/IV comprises 77 V164-9.5 MW turbines and will supply renewable electricity to around 825,000 Dutch households.