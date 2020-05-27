Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ashtead Technology Enters Trinidad & Tobago Partnership

May 27, 2020

Image Credit: Ashtead Technology
Subsea equipment solutions specialist Ashtead Technology has entered into a partnership with Trinidad and Tobago-based Reliance Subsea Services Limited.

The US-arm of Aberdeen-based Ashtead will provide subsea survey and ROV equipment through Reliance across the CARICOM region to support offshore drilling, field development, IRM, and decommissioning projects. Ashtead Technology dispatched the first of several equipment shipments to Reliance earlier this month.

Steven Thrasher, Regional Vice President at Ashtead Technology, said: “The appointment of Reliance Subsea as our business partner is an important milestone for us. They have strong connections within the CARICOM market and have built a compelling record of assisting international operators and tier-one service contractors in the region.

“We are looking forward to combining our global scale and capability with Reliance’s local representation to explore new trading avenues together.”

In addition to Reliance Subsea’s energy services portfolio, the company also provides logistics, technical resourcing, maintenance and project management service.

Karishma Maharaj, Executive Director at Reliance Subsea, said: “We are excited to build a productive partnership with Ashtead Technology.

“They hold a leading position in providing offshore equipment solutions to the energy industry which, when combined with our local knowledge and capability, will create a compelling option for clients in the region.”


