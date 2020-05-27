Petrofac Starts Rubie and Renee P&A Work

UK oilfield services firm Petrofac has kicked off the plugging and abandonment work on the Rubie and Renee fields in the North Sea using Awilco's WilPhoenix rig.

Petrofac won the Rubie and Renee P&A contract with Hess in August 2019.

Over the next three months, Petrofac will provide Well Operator, Well Engineering, and Project Management services to decommission four wells within the Rubie and Renee fields, 200km northeast of Aberdeen.

Petrofac is responsible for detailed planning, direct procurement, and management of all sub-contracted services, including the provision of a semi-submersible rig, in delivering this well-decommissioning campaign.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: “We are excited to kick-off this critical well-decommissioning activity. The contract builds on our existing track record for delivering Well Operator and Project Management services for clients globally, but specifically in the UKCS where in recent years we have successfully delivered numerous multi-well decommissioning campaigns, permanently abandoning 25 wells since 2016."

“We have delivered significant savings for our clients during these campaigns and are delighted to capitalize on our track record by decommissioning three of the four wells on a lump sum turnkey basis to align with our client’s operating strategy. We look forward to safely delivering this work over the next three months.”